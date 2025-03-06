Barclays Executes Share Buy-Back to Optimize Capital Structure

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has issued an update.

Barclays PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 5,267,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program initiated in February 2025. This move, conducted through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, aims to reduce the company’s share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, Barclays’ issued share capital now consists of 14,372,346,584 ordinary shares, which stakeholders can use to assess their interests under regulatory guidelines.

Barclays PLC is a major player in the financial services industry, offering a range of products including retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company primarily operates in the UK and US markets, focusing on providing comprehensive financial solutions to individual and institutional clients.

