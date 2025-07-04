Barclays Executes Share Buy-Back to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) is now available.

Barclays PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 4,728,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program initiated on 14 February 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage its capital structure, with the company having acquired a total of 285,418,986 shares since the program’s inception. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the company’s issued share capital to 14,164,748,734 ordinary shares with voting rights, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Buy with a £2.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays shows robust financial performance, strong earnings call results, and attractive valuation metrics, making it an appealing investment. Technical indicators support a stable outlook, though some cash flow volatility remains a consideration.

Barclays PLC is a major player in the financial services industry, offering a wide range of products including retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company primarily operates in the UK and US markets, focusing on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 44,019,025

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £46.11B

