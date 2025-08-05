Barclays Executes Share Buy-Back to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has issued an announcement.

Barclays PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 4,405,641 of its ordinary shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This action is part of a strategy to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and demonstrating the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Following the cancellation, Barclays’ issued share capital will consist of 14,113,682,340 ordinary shares with voting rights, which stakeholders can use to assess their shareholdings under regulatory rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BARC) stock is a Hold with a £3.66 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Barclays stock, see the GB:BARC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BARC is a Outperform.

Barclays’ strong financial performance and undervalued stock position are the most significant factors, supported by positive earnings call sentiment and technical indicators. The share buy-back program enhances shareholder value, reinforcing a strong outlook. However, some market challenges and cash flow volatility present minor risks.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major player in the financial services industry, offering a wide range of products and services including personal banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company is focused on maintaining a strong market presence and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 36,994,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £50.3B

