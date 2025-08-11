Barclays Discloses Stake in Dalata Hotel Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has issued an update.

Barclays PLC has disclosed its interests and short positions in the securities of Dalata Hotel Group PLC, as part of the Irish Takeover Panel’s requirements. The disclosure reveals that Barclays holds 2.55% in relevant securities and 2.50% in short positions, indicating its significant involvement in the ongoing dealings with Dalata Hotel Group. This disclosure is crucial for stakeholders as it provides transparency into Barclays’ financial strategies and positions within the market.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management, with a strong presence in the UK and US markets.

Average Trading Volume: 37,748,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £51.82B

