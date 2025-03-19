Barclays Discloses Securities Positions in Dalata Hotel Group

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has provided an update.

Barclays PLC has disclosed its dealings and positions in the securities of Dalata Hotel Group PLC, as required under the Irish Takeover Panel Act. The disclosure reveals that Barclays holds a 1.18% interest in Dalata’s relevant securities and has engaged in various purchase and sale transactions. This disclosure is part of regulatory compliance and provides transparency regarding Barclays’ investment activities, which could impact its strategic positioning in the market.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a British multinational investment bank and financial services company, offering products and services in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company primarily focuses on the UK and US markets, providing a wide range of financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions.

YTD Price Performance: 15.29%

Average Trading Volume: 49,461,803

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £43.54B

