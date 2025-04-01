Barclays Discloses Securities Position in Dalata Hotel Group

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Barclays PLC has disclosed its opening position in the securities of Dalata Hotel Group PLC under the Irish Takeover Panel Act. The disclosure reveals Barclays’ interests and short positions in Dalata’s securities, reflecting a total interest of 1.13% and short positions of 1.16%. This announcement is significant as it indicates Barclays’ strategic financial interests and positions in Dalata, potentially impacting stakeholders and market perceptions.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management. The company operates across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and Asia, focusing on delivering a range of financial products and services to customers and clients worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 9.27%

Average Trading Volume: 52,518,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £42.02B

