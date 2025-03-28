Barclays Discloses Positions in Dalata Hotel Group Amid Takeover Process

Barclays ( (GB:BARC) ) has issued an update.

Barclays PLC has disclosed its interests and short positions in the securities of Dalata Hotel Group PLC, as required under Irish Takeover Panel rules. The disclosure indicates Barclays’ involvement in the takeover process, with a total of 1.20% interests and 1.23% short positions in Dalata’s securities. This activity reflects Barclays’ strategic positioning in the market and could have implications for stakeholders involved in the takeover bid.

More about Barclays

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in personal banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management with a strong presence in the UK and US markets.

YTD Price Performance: 15.23%

Average Trading Volume: 50,806,675

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £43.46B

