Barclays Discloses Position in Dalata Hotel Group

Barclays PLC has disclosed its current position in Dalata Hotel Group PLC, revealing ownership and control of 1.19% of relevant securities and 1.20% in short positions. This disclosure, required under Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, highlights Barclays’ strategic financial maneuvers within the hospitality sector, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Barclays PLC is a major global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management with a strong presence in the UK and the US. The company focuses on delivering a wide range of financial products and services to individual and business clients worldwide.

