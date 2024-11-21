Barclays Announces Significant Share Buy-Back Plan

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Barclays PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 3.3 million of its own shares from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of an ongoing buy-back program. This move is aimed at reducing the company’s share capital, with a total of 288 million shares repurchased since August 2024. The buy-back is part of Barclays’ strategy to return value to shareholders and manage its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.