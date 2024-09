Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has continued its share buy-back program by purchasing and cancelling 3.8 million shares at an average price of 224.71 pence each. Post-cancellation, Barclays’ issued share capital stands at approximately 14.6 billion shares. Since the buy-back program’s inception on August 5, 2024, the bank has acquired over 127 million shares.

