Barclays Advances Share Buy-back Program

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back and intends to cancel nearly 4 million of its own shares at a volume weighted average price of 225.78p per share. This move is part of a larger share buy-back program initiated on February 21, 2024, where the company has repurchased over 454 million shares. The cancellation of these shares will reduce the total number of Barclays’ ordinary shares with voting rights to approximately 14.76 billion.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.