Barclays Adjusts Voting Rights in Indivior PLC

Indivior ( (INDV) ) has shared an update.

Barclays PLC has adjusted its voting rights in Indivior PLC, reducing its total voting rights from 7.01% to 6.68%. This change in holdings, notified on July 22, 2025, reflects a strategic shift in Barclays’ investment in Indivior, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

Indivior PLC is a UK-based company operating in the pharmaceutical industry, primarily focused on developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of addiction and other serious mental health disorders.

