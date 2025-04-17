Bar Harbor Bankshares Raises Dividend by 7%

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( (BHB) ) has issued an update.

On April 17, 2025, Bar Harbor Bankshares announced a 7% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, reflecting its commitment to delivering consistent shareholder returns. The company also reported a stable financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $10.2 million and a strong net interest margin. Additionally, Bar Harbor Bankshares signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire Woodsville Guaranty Bancorp, Inc., which is expected to enhance its market presence in northern New England and support future growth.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services. The company focuses on providing exceptional customer service and maintaining strong community relationships, with a market presence in northern New England.

YTD Price Performance: -5.84%

Average Trading Volume: 45,202

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $429.8M

