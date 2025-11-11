Baozun Inc. Schedules Board Meeting to Announce Q3 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Baozun, Inc. Class A ( (HK:9991) ) has shared an announcement.

Baozun Inc. has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on November 25, 2025, to approve and announce the company’s unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The results will be prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The announcement is set to be made before the U.S. market opens and after Hong Kong market hours. An earnings conference call will follow the announcement, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9991) stock is a Hold with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Baozun, Inc. Class A stock, see the HK:9991 Stock Forecast page.

More about Baozun, Inc. Class A

Baozun Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating under a weighted voting rights structure. It is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the symbol BZUN. The company is involved in e-commerce, providing solutions and services to brands and retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 51,018

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.46B

See more insights into 9991 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue