Baozun Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Update

Baozun Inc., a Cayman Islands-incorporated entity with weighted voting rights, has disclosed changes in its issued and treasury shares, including a repurchase of shares now held as treasury shares. The company confirmed the repurchase was in compliance with all applicable listing rules and legal requirements. Following the repurchase, the new total number of issued shares is 170,820,931, reflecting a minor percentage change.

