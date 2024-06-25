Baozun Announces Share Capital Changes

Baozun (BZUN) has released an update.

Baozun Inc., an equity issuer listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, has reported changes in its issued and treasury shares, including repurchases for cancellation. The company has confirmed compliance with all applicable listing rules and legal requirements for these transactions. The financial community may find these developments indicative of the company’s capital management strategies.

