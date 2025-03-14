Bannix Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline

Bannix Acquisition Corp. ( (BNIX) ) has issued an update.

On March 10, 2025, Bannix Acquisition Corp. held a special meeting where stockholders approved an amendment to extend the deadline for completing an initial business combination. The board, at the request of the sponsor, Instant Fame LLC, implemented the twenty-fifth extension, moving the deadline to April 14, 2025. This extension allows Bannix additional time to finalize a business combination, with the possibility of further monthly extensions up to June 14, 2025, if necessary. The sponsor will contribute funds to the trust account as a loan for each extension, ensuring financial support for the extended timeline.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) formed to facilitate mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, share purchases, reorganizations, or similar business combinations with one or more businesses or entities.

