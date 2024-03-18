Bannix Acquisition Corp. Extends Business Combination Deadline

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (BNIX) just unveiled an announcement.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. stockholders have agreed to amend the company’s charter, allowing for an extension on the deadline to complete a business combination, such as a merger or acquisition, by up to six months, to September 14, 2024. This amendment also permits monthly extensions by the board if needed, with a financial contribution to the trust account for each extension. Recently, the first of these extensions was enacted, moving the deadline to April 14, 2024, supported by a $25,000 deposit into the trust.

