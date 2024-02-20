Bannix Acquisition Corp. Approves Deadline Extension Plan

Bannix Acquisition Corp. (BNIX) has released an update.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. shareholders recently approved a proposal to extend the deadline for the company to complete a business combination by up to twelve additional months, with a new deadline set for March 14, 2024. This extension can be enacted monthly by board resolution, at the request of its sponsor, with an additional loan of $75,000 per extension deposited into the trust account. The company officially announced this extension through a press release on February 20, 2024.

