BankUnited Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from BankUnited ( (BKU) ) is now available.

On November 10, 2025, BankUnited, Inc. announced the appointment of James G. Mackey as the company’s new chief financial officer, effective immediately. Mackey, who was hired on July 23, 2025, and served as the senior executive vice president of finance, succeeds Leslie N. Lunak, who will remain with the company as an executive advisor until January 2026. This leadership transition is part of BankUnited’s strategic succession plan and is expected to influence the company’s financial strategy and operations moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (BKU) stock is a Buy with a $45.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BankUnited stock, see the BKU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BKU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BKU is a Outperform.

BankUnited’s overall stock score is driven by strong technical indicators and positive earnings call sentiment, which highlight growth and strategic initiatives. Financial performance is solid but faces challenges in cash flow and operational efficiency. The valuation is reasonable, providing a balanced investment opportunity.

To see Spark’s full report on BKU stock, click here.

More about BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. is a national bank and one of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida. It operates in Florida, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Morristown, New Jersey, and Charlotte, North Carolina, providing a broad range of consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 935,820

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.03B

For an in-depth examination of BKU stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue