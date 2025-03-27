Bank of Zhengzhou Releases 2024 Annual Results

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6196) ) has issued an announcement.

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. announced its audited consolidated annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The announcement, which complies with the listing rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, indicates that the bank’s board and audit committee have reviewed and confirmed the results. The full annual report will be available online in April 2025, potentially impacting stakeholders by providing insights into the bank’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Zhengzhou Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the banking sector. It is not authorized to conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong and is not supervised by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

YTD Price Performance: -7.50%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €1.97B

Find detailed analytics on 6196 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue