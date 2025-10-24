Bank of The Ryukyus Increases Financial and Dividend Forecasts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bank Of The Ryukyus,Limited ( (JP:8399) ) has provided an update.

Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd. has revised its financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reporting a substantial increase in both consolidated and non-consolidated profits due to higher interest income from loans and securities. Consequently, the bank has also increased its dividend forecast, raising the interim and year-end dividends per share from ¥20 to ¥27, reflecting the bank’s improved profitability and providing greater returns to its shareholders.

Bank of The Ryukyus, Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, providing banking services with a focus on the Ryukyu Islands region. The bank is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Fukuoka Stock Exchange, indicating a significant presence in the Japanese financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 154,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen61.63B

