Bank of Queensland Announces Upcoming Dividend Payout

Bank of Queensland Limited has announced a dividend distribution of AUD 1.3717 for its CAP NOTE 3-BBSW+3.40% security, with the ex-date set for February 27, 2025, and payment scheduled for March 17, 2025. This update is likely to interest investors as it reflects the bank’s continued financial strategies and shareholder returns.

