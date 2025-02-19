Bank of Queensland Announces New Dividend Distribution

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Bank of Queensland Limited ( (AU:BOQ) ) has provided an announcement.

Bank of Queensland Limited announced a new dividend distribution for its security, BOQPF, with a distribution amount of AUD 1.33050000. The key dates for this distribution include an ex-date of 28 April 2025, a record date of 29 April 2025, and a payment date of 15 May 2025. This announcement may influence shareholder value and reflect the bank’s financial health and commitment to rewarding its investors.

More about Bank of Queensland Limited

Bank of Queensland Limited is a financial institution operating in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services and products, including savings accounts, loans, and investment options. The company focuses on providing impactful financial solutions to its clients across various market segments.

YTD Price Performance: 7.85%

Average Trading Volume: 1,700

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.91B

Learn more about BOQ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.