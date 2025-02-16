Bank of Jerusalem Finalizes Improved Offer for Isracard Acquisition

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
Isracard ( (IL:ISCD) ) has provided an announcement.
The Bank of Jerusalem has made an improved offer to acquire the entire share capital of Isracard through a reverse triangular merger. In their latest communication, the bank informed Isracard that no further changes will be made to their proposal, highlighting a significant step forward in the potential acquisition, which may affect Isracard’s operational dynamics and market positioning.
More about Isracard
Isracard is a financial services company primarily involved in providing credit card services and solutions. It operates in the financial industry with a focus on credit card issuance and management.
YTD Price Performance: 9.73%
Average Trading Volume: 781
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: $952.4M
