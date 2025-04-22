Bank of Ireland to Redeem €1 Billion Callable Notes in June 2025

Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) has provided an announcement.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has announced that it will redeem its €1 billion Fixed Rate Reset Callable Notes in full on the Optional Redemption Date of June 5, 2025, following necessary regulatory approvals. This move will result in the cancellation of the Notes and cessation of interest payments, with implications for the company’s financial strategy and market positioning as it adjusts its balance sheet and capital management approach.

More about Bank Of Ireland Group plc

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates within the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial products and services. The company focuses on serving a diverse range of customers, including individuals, businesses, and institutions, with a strong market presence in Ireland and the UK.

YTD Price Performance: 16.51%

Average Trading Volume: 9,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €9.99B

