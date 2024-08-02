Bank of Ireland Progresses Major Buy-Back Program

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has bought back 382,055 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin through UBS AG London Branch, with prices ranging from €9.8540 to €10.4550 per share. The average price paid was €10.1325 per share. This move is part of the bank’s larger share buy-back program announced earlier this year, targeting up to €520 million in share repurchases.

