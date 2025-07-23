Bank of Ireland Executes Share Buy-Back to Strengthen Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) is now available.

Bank of Ireland Group plc announced the purchase of 167,653 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a buy-back program aimed at repurchasing up to €590 million of shares. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position, potentially impacting its market standing and investor relations positively.

More about Bank Of Ireland Group plc

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial products and services. The company focuses on retail and commercial banking, insurance, and investment services, primarily serving the Irish market and expanding its presence in the UK and other European markets.

