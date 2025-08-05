Bank of Ireland Executes Share Buy-Back on Euronext Dublin

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bank of Ireland Group plc announced the purchase of 154,140 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its €590 million buy-back program. The shares, purchased at prices ranging from €11.7450 to €11.9300, will be cancelled, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

More about Bank Of Ireland Group plc

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. It focuses on retail and commercial banking, providing services such as loans, mortgages, and savings accounts primarily in Ireland and the UK.

