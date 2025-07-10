Bank of Ireland Executes Share Buy-Back on Euronext Dublin

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ).

Bank of Ireland Group plc announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 157,636 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin as part of its share buy-back program. This transaction is part of a larger initiative to repurchase up to €590 million of shares, reflecting the company’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial products and services. The company primarily focuses on retail and commercial banking, serving individual and business clients in Ireland and the UK.

