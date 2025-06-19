Bank of Ireland Executes Share Buy-Back on Euronext Dublin

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Bank of Ireland Group plc announced the purchase of 116,765 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin as part of a share buy-back program. This move is part of a larger initiative to buy back up to €590 million worth of shares, which could potentially enhance shareholder value and improve the company’s financial metrics.

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial products and services primarily in Ireland. The company focuses on retail and commercial banking, offering services such as personal and business loans, mortgages, and savings accounts.

