Bank of Ireland Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bank Of Ireland Group plc ( (DE:BIRG) ) has issued an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc announced the repurchase of 115,577 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, as part of its ongoing share buy-back program aimed at acquiring up to €590 million in shares. This move is part of a strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

More about Bank Of Ireland Group plc

Bank of Ireland Group plc operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking and financial products and services primarily in Ireland and the UK. The company focuses on retail and commercial banking, offering services such as loans, mortgages, and savings accounts.

See more data about BIRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue