Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group PLC has announced the current issuance of 1,003,409,101 Ordinary Shares, each carrying voting rights. Shareholders should use this figure to assess their shareholding interests under relevant transparency regulations. This update is crucial for investors keen on tracking equity stakes and compliance.

