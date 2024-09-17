Bank of Ireland Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has actively purchased 142,583 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, aiming to cancel these shares as a part of its larger share buy-back programme worth €520 million, announced earlier this year. The shares were acquired through the bank’s broker, UBS AG London Branch, with the prices per share ranging from €9.7160 to €9.8420. This move is in line with the company’s strategy to manage its capital and deliver value to shareholders.

For further insights into DE:BIRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.