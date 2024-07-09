Bank of Ireland Advances Share Buy-Back Plan

Bank Of Ireland Group plc (DE:BIRG) has released an update.

Bank of Ireland Group plc has actively engaged in its stock buy-back program, purchasing 186,500 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin, with the highest price per share at €10.0500 and the lowest at €9.8900. These transactions are a part of the bank’s previously announced plan to repurchase up to €520 million worth of shares to enhance shareholder value. Following the acquisition, the shares will be cancelled as part of the bank’s capital management strategy.

For further insights into DE:BIRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.