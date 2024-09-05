Bank of Georgia Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has reported the acquisition of 5,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share buyback and cancellation program announced on August 22, 2024. The shares were bought on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 4347.1425p, with plans to cancel them subsequently, impacting the total number of voting shares. This action is part of a strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value and will be followed by further announcements regarding the buyback program.

