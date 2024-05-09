Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback Plan

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing 12,500 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 4754.7228p on the London Stock Exchange. These repurchased shares are set to be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of shares with voting rights to 45,333,431. This move is part of a larger strategy to enhance shareholder value and is consistent with the company’s previously announced plans.

