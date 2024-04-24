Bank of Cyprus Implements Share Buyback Program

Bank of Cyprus Holdings (GB:BOCH) has released an update.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company has purchased and intends to cancel a total of 30,973 of its own shares as part of a €25 million share buyback program announced earlier. The shares were acquired through transactions on both the London Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Stock Exchange. This repurchase activity demonstrates the company’s commitment to manage its capital and potentially increase value for shareholders.

