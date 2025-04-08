Bank of Communications Reports Strong Q1 2025 Performance

Bank of Communications Co ( (HK:3328) ) has issued an update.

In the first quarter of 2025, Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. reported strong operational performance with increased loan balances and positive growth in net interest income and net profit. The bank’s asset quality remained robust, reflecting its strategic focus on stability and quality improvement.

More about Bank of Communications Co

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. is a major banking institution in China, focusing on providing a wide range of financial services including loans and asset management. The bank is known for its efforts to support the real economy and optimize its business structure.

YTD Price Performance: 4.43%

Average Trading Volume: 24,757

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $72.78B

Find detailed analytics on 3328 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue