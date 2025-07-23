Bank of Communications Completes RMB30 Billion Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Bank of Communications Co ( (HK:3328) ).

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 Second Tranche of Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity Non-Capital Bonds, raising RMB30 billion. This issuance, comprising both fixed and floating rate bonds, aims to enhance the bank’s total loss-absorbing capacity, thereby strengthening its financial resilience.

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. It focuses on providing banking and financial services, with a significant market presence in the national inter-bank bond market.

