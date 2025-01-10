Bank of Chongqing Announces New Hong Kong Business Address

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1963) ) is now available.

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong. Effective January 10, 2025, the bank will relocate to Room 1918, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay. This move may have implications for the bank’s operations, aligning its physical presence with strategic goals in the region.

More about Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. Class H

Bank of Chongqing Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, holding a financial license approved by the PRC regulatory authority. The bank is not an authorized institution under the Hong Kong Banking Ordinance and cannot conduct banking or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

YTD Price Performance: -10.96%

Average Trading Volume: 361

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.5B

