Bank of China Completes RMB30 Billion Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) has issued an update.

Bank of China Limited has successfully completed the issuance of RMB30 billion in write-down undated capital bonds in the domestic interbank bond market. This strategic move is aimed at replenishing the bank’s additional tier 1 capital, thereby strengthening its financial stability and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3988) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bank of China stock, see the HK:3988 Stock Forecast page.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of financial services including banking, investment, and insurance. It operates in both domestic and international markets, focusing on corporate and personal banking services.

Average Trading Volume: 340,808,101

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1696.9B

See more data about 3988 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue