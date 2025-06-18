Bank of China Completes A-Share Issuance, Raising RMB165 Billion

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ).

Bank of China Limited has successfully completed the issuance of A-shares to specified investors, raising a total of RMB165 billion. The offering, approved by various regulatory bodies, will result in a change in the bank’s share capital, enhancing its financial capacity and potentially impacting its market position positively.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in China, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking services including corporate banking, personal banking, and financial markets services. The bank operates in both domestic and international markets, focusing on serving the financial needs of its diverse clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 360,816,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1625B

