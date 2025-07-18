Bank of China Appoints New Executive Vice President

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) is now available.

Bank of China Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Yang Jun as the new Executive Vice President following a unanimous decision by the Board of Directors. Mr. Yang, who has an extensive background with China Construction Bank, brings significant experience in risk management and asset management, which is expected to strengthen the bank’s leadership team and enhance its strategic operations.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in the People’s Republic of China, providing a wide range of banking services including corporate banking, personal banking, and financial markets services. The bank is a key player in the Chinese banking industry, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 345,652,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1709.1B

