Bank of China Announces Successful 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting Results

The Bank of China Limited announced the results of its 2025 First Extraordinary General Meeting, held on April 16, 2025, at its head office in Beijing. The meeting saw the participation of 3,511 shareholders and proxies, representing 82.88% of the bank’s total voting shares. The resolutions proposed at the meeting were approved by the shareholders, with voting conducted both onsite and online, adhering to relevant regulations. This successful meeting underscores the bank’s commitment to transparent governance and active shareholder engagement.

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services and products. The bank is a significant player in both domestic and international markets, with a focus on serving a diverse clientele through its extensive network.

