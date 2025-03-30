Bank of China Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) has shared an update.

Bank of China Limited has announced a proposed distribution of a final cash dividend for the year ended 31 December 2024, with a declared dividend of RMB 1.216 per 10 shares. The ex-dividend date is set for 22 April 2025, and the payment date is scheduled for 23 May 2025. This announcement reflects the bank’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in the banking industry, providing a wide range of financial services including corporate banking, personal banking, and financial markets services. It is a key player in the financial sector with a significant market presence in China and internationally.

