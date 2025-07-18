Bank of China Announces 2025 EGM Results and Director Re-appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Bank of China ( (HK:3988) ) is now available.

The Bank of China announced the results of its 2025 Second Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 18, 2025. The meeting, which saw participation from 3,432 shareholders and proxies, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Giovanni Tria as an Independent Non-executive Director. The resolutions were passed with a significant majority, reflecting strong shareholder support and compliance with relevant regulations, which may enhance the bank’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3988) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.20 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bank of China stock, see the HK:3988 Stock Forecast page.

More about Bank of China

Bank of China Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the financial services industry. It provides a wide range of banking services and products, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 345,652,591

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1709.1B

