Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rate to 2.25%

The Bank of Canada has lowered its interest rate from 2.50% to 2.25%, marking a 0.25 percentage point decrease. This reduction signals a shift in monetary policy direction, as the previous rate was maintained at a higher level.

The actual interest rate decision matched analyst estimates of 2.25%, suggesting that the market had anticipated this move. The rate cut is likely to positively impact interest-sensitive sectors such as real estate and consumer discretionary stocks, as borrowing costs decrease. The market reaction may be short-term, driven by sentiment, as investors adjust their expectations for future monetary policy actions.

