Bang & Olufsen A/S Reports Strategic Shift Amidst Challenges

Bang & Olufsen A/S, a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Denmark, is renowned for its innovation in audio technology and design, offering a range of high-end audio products across various categories including immersive stereo systems, connected sound solutions, and portable audio devices.

In its 2024/25 annual report, Bang & Olufsen highlighted a strategic shift aimed at securing long-term growth in the luxury audio market. Despite geopolitical and economic challenges, the company reported a revenue of DKK 2.6 billion, a slight decline of 1% in local currencies, while achieving a record-high gross margin of 55.0% due to strategic pricing and focus on branded channels.

Key financial metrics included a 1.0% EBIT margin before special items and a free cash flow of DKK 16 million. The company successfully raised DKK 217 million through a capital increase and expanded its revolving credit facility, enhancing its financial resources. Strategic initiatives focused on brand positioning, retail network optimization, and product portfolio elevation, with notable partnerships and product launches such as the Beoplay H100 headphones and collaborations with Ferrari and TCL.

Looking forward, Bang & Olufsen aims to achieve revenue growth of 1% to 8% in local currencies for 2025/26, with an EBIT margin before special items expected between -3% and 1%. The company plans to continue investing in retail optimization and product development, while navigating ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

