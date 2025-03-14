Bancolombia S.A. Announces Key Decisions from Shareholders’ Meeting

An update from Bancolombia ( (CIB) ) is now available.

On March 14, 2025, Bancolombia S.A. held its ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting where several key decisions were made. The shareholders approved the management report, standalone and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 fiscal year, and the profit distribution proposal. Additionally, a Financial Consumer Ombudsman was elected for the 2025-2027 term. The management confirmed that all necessary processes and authorizations were completed for the meeting, and the decisions align with the company’s bylaws and applicable law.

Bancolombia S.A. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. The company is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia, and focuses on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the region.

